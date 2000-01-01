Kantone Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1059)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1059

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1059

  • Market CapHKD83.860m
  • SymbolSEHK:1059
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG521531486

Company Profile

Kantone Holdings Ltd is engaged in sales of cultural products, sales of systems and licensing, and leasing of systems products.

Latest 1059 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .