Kape Technologies (LSE:KAPE)

UK company
This share can be held in
Market Info - KAPE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KAPE

  • Market Cap£246.940m
  • SymbolLSE:KAPE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00BQ8NYV14

Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC is a cybersecurity company engaged in developing and distribution of variety of digital products in the online security space. It offers products which provide online security, privacy and an optimal online experience.

Latest KAPE news

Latest KAPE news

KAPE Regulatory news

KAPE Regulatory news