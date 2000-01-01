KAR Auction Services Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KAR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KAR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KAR

  • Market Cap$2.559bn
  • SymbolNYSE:KAR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS48238T1097

Company Profile

KAR Auction Services Inc offers a total package for wholesale-used car transactions, from salvage and used-car auctions to a broad range of financial and logistical support. The services comprise financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services. Kar has three business units in the United States and Canada: Adesa, Insurance Auto Auctions, and Automotive Finance. Adesa operates used-vehicle auctions and offers complete online services for all parties involved. Insurance Auto Auctions is a salvage-auto auction company serving the total-loss needs of insurance companies, lease companies, and rental companies. Automotive Finance provides inventory financing and business services, mainly to independent used-vehicle dealers.KAR Auction Services Inc is a used car dealer with operations in US and Canada. The firm offers a total package for wholesale-used car transactions. Its services include financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services.

Latest KAR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .