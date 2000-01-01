Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT)
Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of disposable products used in restaurants and food service settings. It offers products for the foodservice industry, including food packaging, containers, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws. These products are available in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms.