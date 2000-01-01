Kardan NV (EURONEXT:KARD)
European company
- Market Cap€2.950m
- SymbolEURONEXT:KARD
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINNL0000113652
Kardan NV is an investment company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development of real estate in Asia. Real estate includes the development of residential apartments, mixed-use projects, combining shopping centers with residential and small office apartments. Kardan N.V. operates in the Asian real estate sector through Kardan Land China.Kardan NV is an investment company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development of real estate.