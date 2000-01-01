Company Profile

Kardex AG is engaged in providing automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two divisions Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar division is active in the development, production and maintenance of dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog division develop and manufactures integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. It operates in various geographical regions which include Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific Middle East and Africa. The group generates the majority of its revenue from Kardex Remstar segment.