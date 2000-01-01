Kardex AG (SIX:KARN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KARN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KARN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:KARN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCH0100837282
Company Profile
Kardex AG is engaged in providing automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two divisions Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar division is active in the development, production and maintenance of dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog division develop and manufactures integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. It operates in various geographical regions which include Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific Middle East and Africa. The group generates the majority of its revenue from Kardex Remstar segment.Kardex AG is engaged in providing automated storage solutions and materials handling systems. It operates in two divisions Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog.