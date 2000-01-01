Karelian Diamond Resources (LSE:KDR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KDR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KDR
- Market Cap£1.180m
- SymbolLSE:KDR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIE00BD09HK61
Company Profile
Karelian Diamond Resources PLC is engaged in exploring for diamonds and evaluating an existing diamond prospect (diamondiferous kimberlite pipe) in the Karelian Craton of Finland.