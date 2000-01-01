Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KAR
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:KAR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KAR6
Company Profile
Karoon Energy Ltd is an Australian oil and gas exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and development of natural resource properties with projects in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company holds an interest in Browse Basin, Santos Basin, Tumbes Basin, Carnarvon, and Ceduna Sub-Basin. It earns the majority of its revenue from Brazil.Karoon Gas Australia Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of natural resource properties. It holds an interest in Browse Basin, Santos Basin, Tumbes Basin, Carnarvon, and Ceduna Sub-Basin.