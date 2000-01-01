Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR)

North American company
Market Info - KRR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KRR

  • Market CapCAD295.030m
  • SymbolTSE:KRR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA48575L1076

Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc is a gold exploration and production company. The company's two primary gold producing operations are its 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville Gold Operations, both located in Western Australia approximately 60km from Kalgoorlie and located along the prolific Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt.Royal Nickel Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It's producing mines include Reed Mine and Beta Hunt Mine.

Latest KRR news

