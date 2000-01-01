Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc is a gold exploration and production company. The company's two primary gold producing operations are its 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville Gold Operations, both located in Western Australia approximately 60km from Kalgoorlie and located along the prolific Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt.Royal Nickel Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It's producing mines include Reed Mine and Beta Hunt Mine.