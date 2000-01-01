Karrie International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1050)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1050

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1050

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1050
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5215H1051

Company Profile

Karrie International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is principally engaged in the manufacturing and selling of metal and plastic products. It is organised into three main operating segments - Metal and Plastic Business, Electronic Manufacturing Services Business, and Real Estate Business. Its primary geographic markets are Hong Kong, Japan, the People's Republic of China (the PRC), Asia (excluding Japan, Hong Kong and the PRC), North America, and Western Europe. The majority of its revenue is derived from Metal and Plastic Business.Karrie International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is principally engaged in the manufacturing and selling of metal and plastic products.

Latest 1050 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .