Company Profile

Karrie International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is principally engaged in the manufacturing and selling of metal and plastic products. It is organised into three main operating segments - Metal and Plastic Business, Electronic Manufacturing Services Business, and Real Estate Business. Its primary geographic markets are Hong Kong, Japan, the People's Republic of China (the PRC), Asia (excluding Japan, Hong Kong and the PRC), North America, and Western Europe. The majority of its revenue is derived from Metal and Plastic Business.