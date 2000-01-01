Kasbah Resources Ltd (ASX:KAS)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD2.000m
  • SymbolASX:KAS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KAS4

Kasbah Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The firm is focused on the Achmmach tin project in Northern Morocco and the Tamlalt gold project in Eastern Morocco. It is a producer of tin concentrate.

