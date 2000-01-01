Kaspi.kz JSC GDR (LSE:KSPI)
Market Info - KSPI
Company Info - KSPI
- Market Cap$8.439bn
- SymbolLSE:KSPI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- ISINUS48581R2058
Company Profile
Kaspi.kz JSC is the payment, marketplace and Fintech ecosystem in Kazakhstan. The firm provides interconnected technologically advanced, seamless and products and services that help people to pay, shop and manage its finances. Its payment platform encompasses bill payments, P2P Payments, Kaspi business mobile app, and Kaspi.kz PoS solutions.Kaspi.kz JSC is a bank holding company.