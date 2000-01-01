Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KAT
- Market CapCAD238.420m
- SymbolTSE:KAT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA4858471077
Company Profile
Katanga Mining Ltd produces copper and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Specific activities include exploration and development, operation of mines and processing facilities, and investment in other mines that may be developed in the future.