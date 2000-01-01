Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KAT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KAT

  • Market CapCAD238.420m
  • SymbolTSE:KAT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4858471077

Company Profile

Katanga Mining Ltd produces copper and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Specific activities include exploration and development, operation of mines and processing facilities, and investment in other mines that may be developed in the future.

Latest KAT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .