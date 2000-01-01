Katapult Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:KPLT)

North American company
Market Info - KPLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KPLT

  • Market Cap$1.084bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KPLT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4858591021

Company Profile

Katapult Holdings Inc is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform company and provides alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. It is an eCommerce focused FinTech company offering an innovative lease purchase solution to consumers and enabling essential transactions at the merchant point of sale. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States.

