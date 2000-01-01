Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KMD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KMD
- Market CapAUD930.270m
- SymbolASX:KMD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINNZKMDE0001S3
Company Profile
Kathmandu Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, marketing and retailing of clothing and equipment for travel and adventure. It offers waterproof jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, merino apparel and thermals, and footwear and socks.