Katoro Gold (LSE:KAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KAT
- Market Cap£1.800m
- SymbolLSE:KAT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINGB00BSNBL022
Company Profile
Katoro Gold PLC is developer gold projects in Tanzania. The company has two major projects: Imweru and Lubando. Imweru project is in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania and forms part of the Imweru Licence Portfolio.