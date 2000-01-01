Company Profile

Kaufman & Broad SA is a real estate property builder and developer. The company's operating business segments include Housing and Commercial Property segment. Through its Housing segments, it develops single-family homes, apartments, and assisted living facilities. Other business activities include land and building lot sales, contracted project management and showroom services. The company derives the majority of revenue from housing segment.Kaufman & Broad is a real estate property builder and developer. The two operating business segments include Housing and Commercial Property segment.