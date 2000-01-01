Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp A (NASDAQ:KAAC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KAAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KAAC

  • Market Cap$454.670m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KAAC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINUS48661U1025

Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Latest KAAC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .