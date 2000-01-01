Kazakhstan Potash Corp Ltd (ASX:KPC)

APAC company
Market Info - KPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KPC

  • Market CapAUD32.380m
  • SymbolASX:KPC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KPC6

Company Profile

Kazakhstan Potash Corp Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration of potash, gold, nickel and copper deposits. Its projects include Zhilyanskoye, Chelkarskoye (Chelkar) both are located in Kazakhstan.

