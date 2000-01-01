Company Profile

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on the market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.KB Home is engaged in the residential construction market. The Company's offers a variety of new homes, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes.