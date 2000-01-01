Company Profile

KBC Ancora CVA is a financial services holding company whose sole asset is a substantial participating interest in KBC Group. The operational activities of KBC Ancora are fairly limited. KBC Group engages in retail banking, insurance, and asset management services. The group derives the vast majority of its profits from its activities in Belgium. Other markets that notably drive profit include the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Ireland. The company reports revenue in net interest income, insurance premiums, and fees and commissions, reflecting the group's diverse range of services.KBC Ancora CVA is an asset holding company. It maintains and manages its shareholdings and also shareholder stability.