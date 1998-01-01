Company Profile

KBC was formed in 1998 by the merger of Belgian commercial bank Kredietbank, cooperative farmers bank CERA Bank, and cooperative insurer ABB Verzekering. KBC offers banking, insurance, and investment products. Belgium and the Czech Republic account for bulk of KBC's profits, while the bank has smaller operations in Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.KBC Group SA/NV is a bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its core markets include Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Slovakia.