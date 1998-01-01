KBC Group SA/NV (EURONEXT:KBC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KBC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KBC
- Market Cap€17.395bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:KBC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBE0003565737
Company Profile
KBC was formed in 1998 by the merger of Belgian commercial bank Kredietbank, cooperative farmers bank CERA Bank, and cooperative insurer ABB Verzekering. KBC offers banking, insurance, and investment products. Belgium and the Czech Republic account for bulk of KBC's profits, while the bank has smaller operations in Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.KBC Group SA/NV is a bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its core markets include Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Slovakia.