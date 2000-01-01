Company Profile

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company’s business is organized into two segments: government solutions and technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.6 billion in revenue and $362 million in operating income in 2019.KBR Inc is an engineering, construction and services company supporting the hydrocarbons and international government services market sectors.