KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ:KBSF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KBSF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KBSF

  • Market Cap$5.960m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KBSF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY460022038

Company Profile

KBS Fashion Group Ltd is a casual menswear company in China. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of its fashion menswear, through network of stores.

Latest KBSF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .