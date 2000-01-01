KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KCAP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KCAP

  • Market Cap$140.030m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KCAP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS48668E1010

Company Profile

KCAP Financial Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. It invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies, asset management companies and debt and subordinated securities.

Latest KCAP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .