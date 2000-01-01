Kcell JSC GDR (LSE:KCEL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KCEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KCEL

  • Market Cap$1.145bn
  • SymbolLSE:KCEL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS48668G2057

Company Profile

Kcell JSC is engaged in providing mobile telecommunications services including voice, SMS, MMS and data transmission to mass market, corporate subscribers, public organizations as well as high-net-worth individuals under Activ and Kcell brands.

Latest KCEL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

KCEL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .