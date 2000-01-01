KDA Group Inc (TSX:KDA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KDA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KDA

  • Market CapCAD35.690m
  • SymbolTSX:KDA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINCA48669F1071

Company Profile

KDA Group Inc provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical firms. It offers In-pharmacy services like pharmacy staff training and placement, In-pharmacy consultation service and Generic drug distribution, and Pharmaceutical solutions.

Latest KDA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .