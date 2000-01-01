Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc is engaged in operating a integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company through its Beike platform reinvents how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It operates in three operating segments Existing home transaction services; New home transaction services; and Emerging and other services.