Kearny Financial Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:KRNY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KRNY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KRNY
- Market Cap$953.290m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KRNY
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS48716P1084
Company Profile
Kearny Financial Corp is a Maryland holding company for Kearny Bank, a federally-chartered stock savings bank. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public in New Jersey and New York, and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolios and invest in securities. The bank's loan portfolio is chiefly comprised of loans collateralized by commercial and residential real estate. It is also heavily into secured and unsecured business and consumer loans. The bank's primary source of income is net interest income.Kearny Financial Corp operates federally-chartered stock savings bank. The company is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public. These deposits are used to originate or purchase loans for its portfolios and invest in securities.