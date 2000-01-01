Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp is a Maryland holding company for Kearny Bank, a federally-chartered stock savings bank. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public in New Jersey and New York, and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolios and invest in securities. The bank's loan portfolio is chiefly comprised of loans collateralized by commercial and residential real estate. It is also heavily into secured and unsecured business and consumer loans. The bank's primary source of income is net interest income.Kearny Financial Corp operates federally-chartered stock savings bank. The company is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public. These deposits are used to originate or purchase loans for its portfolios and invest in securities.