Company Profile

Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in hotel and club operations, property investment and development and the provision of management services. Hotel segment is primarily engaged in the businesses of hotel room accommodation, provision of food and beverage at hotel restaurant outlets and operation of slot machines. Property segment is engaged in the businesses of leasing of the Group's investment properties, which mainly consist of retail, commercial and office properties. Investment and corporate segment are primarily engaged in the businesses of management of the Group's corporate assets and liabilities, available-for-sale and trading securities, financial instruments, and other treasury operations.