Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd (SEHK:184)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 184
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 184
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:184
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINHK0184000948
Company Profile
Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in hotel and club operations, property investment and development and the provision of management services. Hotel segment is primarily engaged in the businesses of hotel room accommodation, provision of food and beverage at hotel restaurant outlets and operation of slot machines. Property segment is engaged in the businesses of leasing of the Group's investment properties, which mainly consist of retail, commercial and office properties. Investment and corporate segment are primarily engaged in the businesses of management of the Group's corporate assets and liabilities, available-for-sale and trading securities, financial instruments, and other treasury operations.Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd is engaged in hotel operations, club operations, property investment & development and provision of management services.