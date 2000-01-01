KEFI Minerals (LSE:KEFI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KEFI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KEFI
- Market Cap£12.300m
- SymbolLSE:KEFI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD8GP619
Company Profile
KEFI Minerals PLC operates as an exploration and development company. It mainly focuses on gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield and Western Ethiopia region.