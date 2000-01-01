Company Profile

Keller Group PLC is a UK-based company that provides specialist ground engineering services. The company's services meet clients' specific requirements across the construction sector in infrastructure, industrial, commercial, residential, and environmental projects. Keller Group's products and services comprise piling systems, earth retention systems, ground improvement solutions, anchors, soil nails, minipiles, specialty grouting, post-tension cable systems, instrumentation and monitoring solutions, and so on. Keller's offerings are marketed under brands including Franki, Resource Piling, and Keller Foundations. The company generates most of its revenue from North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.Keller Group PLC is engaged in the engineering and construction business. The scope of its activities comprise of infrastructure, industrial and environmental projects.