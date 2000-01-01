Kellogg Co Ordinary Shares (XETRA:KEL)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KEL
- Market Cap€16.525bn
- SymbolXETRA:KEL
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINUS4878361082
Company Profile
Founded in 1906, Kellogg is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. Its offerings are manufactured in 21 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Special K, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Kashi, and Morningstar Farms. The firm added the Pringles brand to its mix in 2012. Sales outside its home turf account for around 40% of Kellogg's consolidated sales base.Kellogg Co is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. Its products include cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods.