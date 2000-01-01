Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KPG

  • Market CapAUD45.500m
  • SymbolASX:KPG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KPG7

Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd operates a chartered accounting business which assists SMEs, private business owners and high net worth individuals to manage their accounting, taxation, audit and wealth management actitivies.

Latest KPG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .