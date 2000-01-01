Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KPG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KPG
- Market CapAUD45.500m
- SymbolASX:KPG
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KPG7
Company Profile
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd operates a chartered accounting business which assists SMEs, private business owners and high net worth individuals to manage their accounting, taxation, audit and wealth management actitivies.