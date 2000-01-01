Company Profile

Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company's operations are divided into three business segments namely Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions ("GTS") and International Staffing. It provides staffing solutions through its branch networks in Americas and International operations and also provides a suite of innovative talent fulfilment and outcome-based solutions through GTS segment. Americas Staffing generates maximum revenue from its operations.Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company assigns professional and technical employees in the fields of education, legal, health care, and creative services.