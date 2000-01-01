Kelso Technologies Inc (AMEX:KIQ)

North American company
Market Info - KIQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KIQ

  • Market Cap$36.200m
  • SymbolAMEX:KIQ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINCA48826D2014

Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc is a railroad equipment supplier. It is engaged in producing & selling proprietary tank car service equipment used in the safe loading, unloading and containment of hazardous materials during transport.

Latest KIQ news

