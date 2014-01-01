Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc is a railway equipment supplier that produces and sells tank car service equipment used for the safe loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport. The firm designs, engineers, markets, produces and distributes various pressure relief valves and manway securement systems designed to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities via railroad tank cars.