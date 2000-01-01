Company Profile

Kemet Corp together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. Company also operates in Solid (Tantalum and Ceramic) Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic Capacitors, and Magnetics, Sensors & Actuators. Company ships approximately 50 billion components annually to 138 countries for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace/marine, and alternative energy industries. Company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. Company's philosophy incorporates key environmental, social and governance principles into its decision making.