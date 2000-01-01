Kemin Resources (LSE:KEM)
Company Info - KEM
- Market Cap£4.020m
- SymbolLSE:KEM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8T2QJ39
Company Profile
Kemin Resources PLC is an exploration and mine development company with its assets located in northern Kazakhstan. It is engaged in the exploration and development of the Molybdenum, Lithium, Copper and Tungsten deposits in Kazakhstan.