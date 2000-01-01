Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)
Company Info - KMPR
- Market Cap$5.202bn
- SymbolNYSE:KMPR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS4884011002
Company Profile
Kemper Corp through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health, and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. It conducts its operations through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance and Life & Health Insurance.