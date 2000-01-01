KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KMPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KMPH

  • Market Cap$12.630m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KMPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4884451075

Company Profile

KemPharm Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs that believe will be improved versions of widely prescribed, approved drugs.

Latest KMPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .