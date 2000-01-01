Company Profile

Kenadyr Metals Corp, formerly Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It is focused on the development of the Borubai gold project which is located in the Kyrgyz Republic in Central Asia.