Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp (TSX:KEN)

North American company
Market Info - KEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KEN

  • Market CapCAD4.570m
  • SymbolTSX:KEN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4884931078

Company Profile

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties.

