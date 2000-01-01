Kencana Agri Ltd (SGX:BNE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BNE
- Market CapSGD31.570m
- SymbolSGX:BNE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINSG1CE4000000
Company Profile
Kencana Agri Ltd is a plantation company engaged in the cultivation of oil palms, processing of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil, crude palm kernel oil and palm kernel cake and operation of bulking terminals, port, and logistics services.