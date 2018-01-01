Kendrick Resources (LSE:KEN) Share Price

KEN
Kendrick Resources
UK company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Kendrick Resources PLC is a mineral exploration and development company with projects primarily based across Scandinavia. The principal of its business is to explore the opportunities within the natural resources sector with a focus on battery, base, and precious metals including but not limited to vanadium and nickel. In doing so, the company is looking to build a long-term energy metals business in Scandinavia which delivers energy metals to Europe to help enable its renewable energy transformation by building a top tier energy metals production business.
LSE:KEN
GB00BNBQZW49
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest KEN News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News
KEN Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New