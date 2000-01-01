Kenmare Resources (EURONEXT:KMR)
- Market Cap€193.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:KMR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIE00BDC5DG00
Kenmare Resources PLC is an Irish mining company. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, zirconium silicate mineral, and zircon. The company is a supplier of titanium mineral sand products. Titanium dioxide pigment is used in paints, paper and plastic production and zircon is used in the manufacturing of opacifiers for ceramic tile production and for refractory products in the steel and foundry industries.