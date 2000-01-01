Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a manufacturer of metalworking tools and wear-resistant engineered components and coatings. The company operates in three business segments: Industrial, Widia and infrastructure. The industrial segment offers technology and customised solutions used in the manufacture of engines, airframes, automobiles, trucks, ships and other types of industrial equipment. Widia offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to general engineering, aerospace, energy and transportation customers. In the Infrastructure segment, Kennametal offers products and solutions such as road milling, trenching, surface mining, and underground mining safety used in the oil and gas, power generation and chemicals, and highway construction and road maintenance industries.