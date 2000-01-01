Kenorland Minerals Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:KLD)
- Market CapCAD48.660m
- SymbolTSX:KLD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- ISINCA48978L1004
Kenorland Minerals Ltd operates as a mineral exploration company. The company focuses on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Kenorland Minerals serves customers worldwide.