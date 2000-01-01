Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:KCAC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KCAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KCAC

  • Market Cap$540.500m
  • SymbolNYSE:KCAC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4900731039

Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Latest KCAC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .