Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:KCAC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KCAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KCAC
- Market Cap$540.500m
- SymbolNYSE:KCAC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4900731039
Company Profile
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.