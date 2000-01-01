Keppel Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:BN4)
Company Profile
Singapore-based Keppel is one of the world’s largest offshore rig builders, which builds and repairs world-class drilling rigs used in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, with more than three decades of experience. Keppel follows a "near market, near customer" strategy, operating multiple shipyards in regions with a significant client presence. As a conglomerate with marine, property, infrastructure, and other businesses, Keppel’s revenue is diversified with the property sector being the largest earnings contributor in 2019.Keppel Corp Ltd is engaged in offshore oil-rig construction, shipbuilding & ship repair & conversion; environmental engineering, power generation, logistics & data centre; property development & investment and property management.